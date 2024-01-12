WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Foster Parent Open House Set for January 18

Foster Parent Open House Set for January 18

By Leave a Comment

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services’ Home Finding Team will host a Foster Parent Open House on Thursday, January 18.

The Department is offering an in-person session and a virtual session.

The in-person session will take place from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Hall R. Clothier Building, Basement Conference room (B-14) located at 7 North Erie St., Mayville, New York. Attendees should enter through the basement door located off the back parking lot.

The virtual session will take place on the same date from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees will learn about various foster care and adoption programs and meet the Home Finding Team. Events are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required to attend the virtual event; however, walk-ins are welcome to attend the in-person event.

If you are interested in registering for the virtual session or interested in receiving more information about the programs or becoming a foster parent, contact Audra Moeller by emailing moellera@chqgov.com or by calling (716) 661-8212.

Learn more by visiting www.chqhhs.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.