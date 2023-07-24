Foster Parent Open House Set for Tuesday, July 25

Those interested in learning more about becoming a foster parents can attend an open house this Tuesday, July 25.

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services’ Home Finding will host an in-person session and a virtual session.

The in-person session will take place from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Park United Methodist Church located at 25 Maple Ave in Cassadaga. Attendees should enter through the side door. The virtual session will take place on the same date from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will learn about various foster care and adoption programs and meet the Home Finding Team. Events are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required to attend the virtual event, however walk-ins are welcome to attend the in-person event.

Children are placed in foster homes in situations where they have been removed from their own families because they have been abused, and/or neglected or because other family problems exist that endanger their safety.

The children may range from infancy through 18 years of age and may have special medical, physical or emotional needs; the children may belong to any ethnicity or race and be part of a group of siblings who would benefit most from remaining together.

If you are interested in registering, or interested in receiving more information about the programs or becoming a foster parent, contact Audra Moeller by emailing moellera@chqgov.com or by calling 716-661-8212.

Visit www.chqhhs.com for more information.