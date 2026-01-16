WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Found Footage Festival Coming To The Reg Jan. 23

Found Footage Fest is coming to the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on Friday, January 23, 2026

The Found Footage Festival comedy show is coming to Reg Lenna Center for The Arts January 23.

The Found Footage Festival is a celebration of the videos that time forgot, dredged up in dusty thrift stores and estate sales throughout North America. Childhood friends Joe Pickett of The Onion and Nick Prueher of The Late Show take audiences on a guided tour of their latest and greatest VHS finds. The duo provides commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in these videotaped obscurities. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 23.

Pickett and Prueher began collecting found videotapes in 1991 after stumbling across a training video entitled, “Inside and Outside Custodial Duties,” at a McDonald’s in their home state of Wisconsin. Since then, they have compiled the world’s largest collection of strange, outrageous and profoundly stupid videos. The Found Footage Festival live show debuted in New York City in 2004 and has gone on to sell out hundreds of live shows each year. It has been featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and National Public Radio.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office by calling 716-484-7070 or at reglenna.com.

