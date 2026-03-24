Four North County Municipalities Exploring Possibility Of Merging

Four north county municipalities are exploring how to share more services and possibly even merge into a single town structure.

The discussion of the idea by the City of Dunkirk, Town of Dunkirk, Village of Fredonia, and Town of Pomfret came out of two meetings held by Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel in February and March on how the municipalities can utilize the recently expanded Chautauqua County Government Reduction Initiative for shared services, potential consolidations, and other cooperative efforts.

Officials emphasized that the idea remains in its earliest stages and would require extensive analysis, public input, and voter approval under New York State law.

Wendel said, “This is not something we can just rush into, it is going to take some time. We will ensure all the proper steps are followed, and that this benefits each municipality involved. In the meantime, we are going to explore what shared services or department mergers can be accomplished in the short term that would help ensure a smooth transition in the event that all four municipalities combined.”

He noted that the initial February meeting grew out of a candid and productive conversation he had with City of Dunkirk Mayor Kate Wdowiasz regarding the financial and structural challenges facing municipalities across the region.

Wendel said, “These meetings represent exactly what Chautauqua County’s Government Reduction Initiative was designed to do — bring local leaders together to have proactive, forward-thinking conversations about how we can deliver services more efficiently while reducing the burden on taxpayers. By taking this step, these municipalities are showing a willingness to explore real solutions, backed by data and analysis, that could strengthen their communities for the long term.”

While Wendel described the discussions as spirited at times, he said leaders in attendance agreed on a fundamental point: continuing to operate government exactly as it has been for decades may not be sustainable for residents or taxpayers.

County officials emphasized that the meetings represent a collaborative effort among local governments, not a mandate from the county or any single municipality. Leaders are proactively exploring options to address economic pressures impacting communities across the state.

A key factor discussed during the meeting is the county’s role in guaranteeing municipal property tax revenues. Chautauqua County ensures municipalities receive their full budgeted property tax levy, even when residents are unable to pay their taxes. When that occurs, the shortfall is ultimately absorbed by taxpayers across the entire county.

By studying possible structural changes now—while local governments have time to plan and collaborate—leaders believe they can create a more stable and efficient system that protects residents and reduces long-term tax burdens.

The conversation also builds on previous municipal dissolutions in Chautauqua County that successfully reduced costs for residents. The Village of Forestville dissolved into the Town of Hanover in 2016, and the Village of Cherry Creek dissolved into the Town of Cherry Creek in 2017. In both cases, the villages faced severe financial distress and potential tax rate increases exceeding 100 percent. Dissolution eliminated costly village tax bills while avoiding tax increases at the town level.

Wendel noted that he has spoken with state representatives and is confident that if discussions progress toward formal proposals, the communities involved could be eligible for significant state funding to support the transition and invest in improved services.

Leaders agreed that transparency and community involvement will be essential moving forward, with the shared goal of ensuring residents receive effective, efficient, and affordable government services.

Further discussions are expected as leaders continue exploring options to ensure northern Chautauqua County remains financially stable, competitive, and well-positioned for the future.