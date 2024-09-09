WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Four Organizations Receiving $230,996 In National Endowment for the Humanities Funding

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY

Four humanities projects are receiving $230,996 in funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The National Comedy Center will receive $10,000 through a Preservation Assistance Grant to support efforts to care for the center’s significant humanities collections.

The Roger Tory Peterson Institute will receive $9,474 through a Preservation Assistance Grant to support the preservation of important historical and natural history collections.

The Seneca Nation of Indians will receive $64,710 to develop a media project that engages the public, including the production of a documentary film, television, radio, or podcast project.

St. Bonaventure University will receive $146,812 to support a scholarly edition and translation project, which will prepare editions or translations of pre-existing texts of significant value to the humanities.

According to the NEH, these grants are highly competitive and involve a rigorous peer-review process to ensure that the projects represent the highest level of humanities quality and public engagement.

