Four Towns Receiving $34.1 Million In Grants, Loans For Water Infrastructure Improvements

Four Chautauqua County towns are receiving $34.1 million in funding and loans for water infrastructure improvement projects.

The State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved nearly $200 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects across New York State. The Board’s approval authorizes municipal access to low-cost financing and grants to get shovels in the ground for critical water and sewer infrastructure projects, from treatment processes to remove emerging contaminants from drinking water, to replacing lead service lines and modernizing aging systems.

The town of Clymer will receive a $10.5 million grant and interest-free financing package for the development and installation of a new ground water well to provide additional source capacity, replacement of approximately 26,000 linear feet of water mains, valves, hydrants, and appurtenances and a new 200,000-gallon water storage tank to replace a deteriorated tank.

The town of Chautauqua will receive a $7.7 million grant and interest-free financing package for the development of two new groundwater wells and a new treatment plant to replace the existing water source and treatment plant, and installation of approximately 14,000 linear feet of transmission and distribution water mains to extend the water district and serve 345 new residences that are currently dependent on private wells.

The town of Westfield will receive a $9.5 million grant and interest-free financing for the design and construction of wastewater treatment plant and collection system improvements.

The town of Ellicott will receive $6.4 million in grants for the design and construction of a sewer district extension.