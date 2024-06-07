Fourth Annual Jamestown Pride Fest Taking Place June 8-9

The fourth annual Jamestown Pride Fest will take place this weekend in downtown Jamestown.

Events will begin Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. with a free yoga class by Ample Movement Studios at the Winter Garden Plaza.

The opening day of the Jamestown Public Market will have Pride-themed vendors, activities, community organizations, and educational resources along Main Street, between Third and Fourth streets, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Entertainment at the Winter Garden Plaza will include a community drum circle at 10:00 a.m., live music with Lennox Wolters Tejera at 11:00 a.m., and a local variety show starting at noon.

Community members are invited to participate in Jamestown Pride’s first Rainbow Walk. Walkers will gather at the Winter Garden Plaza at 1:00 p.m. and depart for a community Pride walk through downtown. Local drag performer, Lips Poppin‘, will emcee the Rainbow Walk and will perform at the Winter Garden Plaza following the walk.

This year’s headliners feature nationally known drag performers Thee Suburbia and Ella Fartzgerald performing at the Winter Garden Plaza from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A Meet and Greet with the performers will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Knights of Enchanted Dreams located at 104 W. Second Street.

Evening entertainment will include drag shows at Brazil, Knights of Enchanted Dreams, and The Fish in Bemus Point. A burlesque production by Pop-A-Pastie Productions will be held from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Sneakers followed by dancing with DJ Bad Weekend.

Pride services will be held Sunday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church on Prendergast Avenue.

Jamestown Pride will conclude with a drag brunch fundraiser with Thee Suburbia and Ella Fartzgerald at Rose & Grace Studios located at 316 Cherry St., Suite 105. All proceeds from this event will go towards supporting the present and future activities of Jamestown Pride. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/jpridebrunch.

For more information, visit jamestownpride.org or facebook.com/JamestownPride