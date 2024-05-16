Free Car Seat Check Taking Place in Ashville Today

The Chautauqua Safety Village and Ardent Solutions are sponsoring a free car seat check today in Ashville.

The car seat check will take place 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. today at the Ashville Fire Department located at 5338 Stow Road.

Certified technicians will inspect and install seats during that time.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when used correctly, car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers in passenger cars. While most parents believe they have properly installed their child’s car seat, the seats were installed incorrectly in 46% of cases.

Funding for the event is being provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with a grant from New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

For more information, contact the Chautauqua Safety Village at (716) 338-0170.