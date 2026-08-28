Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Taking Place In Falconer Saturday

A Household Hazardous Waste collection event is being held in Falconer this Saturday.

The Chautauqua County’s Department of Public Facilities Division of Solid Waste is holding the event from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities located at 454 North Work Street.

Residents will be able to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste for free. Commercial businesses are not permitted to participate.

Residents can bring a variety of hazardous household materials for safe disposal, including:

Used antifreeze

Fluorescent tube lights

Flammable adhesives and solvents

Paint thinner and mineral spirits

Deck cleaners

Pool chemicals

Non-empty aerosol cans

Herbicides and pesticides

Chemistry sets and flammable floor polish

Latex and oil-based paint

To participate, residents must complete a registration form listing the materials they plan to drop off. Registration forms are available online at chautauquacountyny.gov/landfill/hazardous-waste-collection-schedules and will also be available at the event. A complete list of accepted materials is included on the form.

Items not accepted at this event include:

Batteries

Fire extinguishers

Motor oil and other waste oils

Caulk and drywall compound

Electronics

Prescription drugs and medical sharps

Smoke detectors

For more information about the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day and accepted materials, contact the Solid Waste Analyst’s Office at 716-661-8424.