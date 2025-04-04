Free Measles Immunization Clinic Today As NYS Health Dept. Issues Travel Advisory

A free Measles Immunization Clinic will be held today in Frewsburg.

The New York State Department of Health issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, April 2, urging all New Yorkers to make sure they’re fully vaccinated against measles before traveling to an area experiencing an outbreak — nationally or internationally.

Measles is a highly contagious, serious respiratory disease that causes rash and fever.

483 measles cases have been reported in the U.S. as of March 26, 2025. So far, the total number of measles cases in the U.S. in 2025 has already surpassed the total number of measles cases in all of 2024.

There have been four total cases of measles reported in New York State so far this year: three in New York City and one in Suffolk County. None of the cases this year are related to the outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico. The risk of measles to New Yorkers from these outbreaks is low.

The best protection against measles is the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. You should plan to be fully vaccinated against measles at least two weeks before traveling.

The Department recommends that you receive two doses of immunization. If the trip is less than two weeks away and you’re not immunized, the Department recommends that you still get one dose of MMR. One dose provides 93% protection. Two doses provide 97% protection.

After travel, individuals should watch for symptoms for three weeks upon return and avoid contact with others who are sick. Symptoms for measles can include the following:

High fever (may spike to more than 104° F)

Cough

Runny nose (coryza)

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis or pink eye)

Rash (3-5 days after symptoms begin)

If you’re unsure if you’re up to date on your vaccines, you can reach out to your healthcare provider.

The free clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today the Frewsburg Fire Station, 88 West Main St, Frewsburg. Walk-ins are welcome.