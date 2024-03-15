Free Rabies Clinic In Falconer Set for March 23

A free rabies clinic will be held in the village of Falconer on Saturday, March 23.

The Chautauqua County Health Department and the Chautauqua County Humane Society will hold the clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Village of Falconer Highway Building at 1 Coleson Drive in Falconer.

Distemper shots and/or microchips will also be available, at no cost through the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

Animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

To pre-register online for the village of Falconer clinic visit: https://on.ny.gov/3ZvA1SH

Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records.

All dogs must be on a leash. All cats must be in a carrier.

New York State Public Health Law requires each dog, cat, and domesticated ferret over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies.

For more information about the clinic and rabies in general, visit https://chqgov.com/environmental-health/rabies-prevention or contact the Health Department at (716) 753-4481.