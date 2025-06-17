Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic Scheduled For June 21 In Poland

The Chautauqua County Health Department and Town of Poland are holding a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 21.

The event will take place from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Town of Poland Highway Department on 533 Grubb Hill Road in Kennedy.

Animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Visit healthychq.com/rabies to to pre-register and view the calendar for upcoming clinics. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

There are a limited number of spots available, so pet owners should pre-register online as soon as possible. If you register but decide not to attend the event, please cancel your appointment so the spot is available for another pet. You can cancel appointments via the confirmation email you receive when you register.

Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records. All dogs must be on a leash. All cats and ferrets must be in individual carriers. Animal handlers will transport animals to the veterinarian for vaccination.

New York State Public Health Law requires each dog, cat, and domesticated ferret over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies is a very serious disease of warm-blooded animals caused by a virus. Raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes are common disease carriers. The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through saliva and can enter the body through a bite, scratch, or open cut. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system and can cause brain swelling and ultimately death within days of the onset of symptoms.

For more information about the clinic contact the Town of Poland at 716-267-2912. For general rabies information, visit HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies or contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.