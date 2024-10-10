Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic To Be Held in Jamestown on Oct. 26

A free rabies vaccination clinic will be held in the City of Jamestown on Saturday, October 26.

The clinic is being sponsored by the Chautauqua County Health Department and the City of Jamestown.

Animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

The clinic will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at the Taylor Training Center at 240 Harrison Street.

Pre-registration is required and should be submitted online by visiting HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies.

There are a limited number of spots available, so pet owners should pre-register online as soon as possible. If you register but decide not to attend the event, please cancel your appointment so the spot is available for another pet. You can cancel appointments via the confirmation email you receive when you register. Walk-ins may be accepted toward the end of the clinic, but are not guaranteed.

Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records.

All dogs must be on a leash. All cats and ferrets must be in individual carriers. Animal handlers will transport animals from the vehicle to the veterinarian for vaccination.

New York State Public Health Law requires each dog, cat, and domesticated ferret over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies. County residents are encouraged to be responsible pet owners by having their pets vaccinated.

For more information about the clinic contact the City of Jamestown Clerk‘s Office at 716-483-7612. For general rabies information, visit HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies or contact Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.