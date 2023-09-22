Free Rapid COVID Tests Available September 25

Free rapid COVID tests will be available again on September 25.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that starting on Monday, people can request four free tests per household through covidtests.gov.

Officials say the tests are able to detect the latest variants and are intended to be used through the end of the year.

The return of the free testing program comes after Americans navigated the latest uptick in covid cases with free testing no longer widely available.

Experts say free coronavirus testing proved to be an effective public health tool, allowing people to check their status before attending large gatherings or spending time with older or medically vulnerable people at risk of severe disease even after being vaccinated. It also enables people to start antiviral treatments in the early days of infection to prevent severe disease.

Officials have stressed vaccination as the best way for Americans to protect themselves against severe covid illness. An updated coronavirus vaccine targeting the latest versions of the virus, recommended last week by the CDC, is now available at some pharmacies and doctor’s offices.