Free Screening of Sugarcane To Take Place Jan. 23 At JCC

A community screening of the award-winning documentary, Sugarcane, will be held Friday, January 23 at Jamestown Community College.

The Dismantling Racism Commission of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is hosting the free, public event that will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Scharmann Theater.

Sugarcane is the debut feature documentary from filmmakers Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie. It offers an epic cinematic portrait of an Indigenous community at a moment of international reckoning. In 2021, the discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of an Indian residential school run by the Catholic Church in Canada brought renewed attention to the devastating legacy of Indigenous boarding schools across North America.

For generations, Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their families and placed in these institutions, where many experienced neglect, abuse, cultural erasure, and profound trauma. Sugarcane unfolds against the backdrop of a groundbreaking investigation that breaks years of silence, illuminating how these systems were designed to dismantle Indigenous families, languages, and traditions.

Yet this is not only a story of injustice. Sugarcane bears witness to the beauty, strength, and perseverance of a community confronting painful truths while working to heal cycles of intergenerational trauma. Through intimate storytelling and striking cinematography, the film honors Indigenous survivance—resistance through survival—and the enduring power of relationship, memory, and cultural continuity.

The screening is part of St. Luke’s ongoing commitment to truth-telling, racial justice, and community education.

Following the screening, attendees will be invited to remain for conversation and reflection.

For questions or more information, call the church office at 716-483-6405 or email at stlukes@stlukesjamestown.org.