Free Screening of ‘Suicide: The Ripple Effect’ at JCC Tonight

A screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” will be shown at Jamestown Community College tonight as part of National Suicide Prevention Month.

The Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County is collaborating with The Resource Center, Chautauqua Tapestry, Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene, and JCC to show the documentary by Kevin Hines.

“Suicide: The Ripple Effect” is an emotionally charged and inspirational documentary that delves into Kevin Hines’ journey through mental health challenges, a suicide attempt, and his path to recovery. Hines’ story is described as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the transformative power of seeking help and the importance of fostering open conversations about mental health.

The free screening will take place at 6:00 p.m. tonight at the Robert Lee Scharmann Theatre on JCC’s Jamestown campus.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, where mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members unite to promote suicide prevention awareness.

For more information about the screening or to learn more about the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County, visit preventsuicidechq.com or contact Carri Raynor at (716) 753-4522 or raynorc@chqgov.com.