Free Snowmobiling Weekends To Give Out Of State, Canadians Break on Registration Fees

Two upcoming free snowmobile weekends will give out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers a break on registration fees.

Registration fees will be waived for out-of-state snowmobilers the weekends of February 28 through March 2 and March 7 through 9.

The promotion is to encourage out-of-state visitors to come ride the more than 10,000 miles of snowmobile trails in New York State.

During the weekends, the registration requirement in New York is waived for already properly registered and insured out-of-state snowmobiling enthusiasts. Participants in these free snowmobiling events must operate a snowmobile that is registered in their home state/province and must carry any applicable insurance as required. Outside of this promotion, out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers are required to register their snowmobiles with New York State before hitting the State’s trails.

New York State reminds riders to observe trail conditions and safety procedures while snowmobiling. Trail conditions vary depending on snowfall amounts and other factors. Snowmobilers, fishermen, skiers and snowshoers should put safety first and to proceed with extreme caution before venturing on ice- or snow-covered bodies of water. Historically, the two leading causes of snowmobile injuries in New York State are excessive speed and operator intoxication.

Check the websites of area snowmobile clubs for information on trail conditions, including the status of grooming. Individuals operating a snowmobile should be familiar with safe riding practices and all applicable laws, rules and regulations. The New York State Snowmobile Association website provides information about snowmobiling and snowmobile clubs. Maps of the State snowmobile trail network are available on New York State Parks’ website.

The DMV reminds New York riders that snowmobile registrations must be renewed annually. DMV allows snowmobilers to renew registrations online on the DMV website, by mail or in person at a DMV office. Snowmobile registration costs $100 but is decreased to $45 if the snowmobiler is a member of a local snowmobile club.

Non-New Yorkers who wish to use a snowmobile in New York State before or after this promotional weekend can use the NYS Registration for Out-of-State Snowmobile service to get a 15-day registration and operate their snowmobile here immediately. DMV will send a permanent registration in the mail.