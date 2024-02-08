WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Free Tax Preparation Now Available For Chautauqua County Residents Who Qualify

Volunteers for the VITA program pose here during their recent first session for 2023 tax preparation, held in Jamestown at the Prendergast Library. The federal Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is administered locally by the United Ways of Chautauqua County.

Free tax preparation is now available for Chautauqua County residents who qualify.

The United Ways of Chautauqua County administer the federal Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program locally, training volunteers to prepare income tax returns at no charge to residents.

United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler said 1,500 households in Chautauqua County benefited from the VITA program in 2023, receiving a total of $2.5 million in tax refunds, “And, so it’s a really important program that serves a lot of people. In fact, we wish we could be serving more households because there are a lot of households in Chautauqua County that are eligible. You only have to make $62,000 as a household and you qualify to have your taxes done for free. And so, instead of going to a provider that will charge you money to do that, you can get it done for free and keep more money in your pocket.”

Rohler said the VITA program also will assist with returns for citizens with disabilities and with limited English proficiency.

Appointments are available in Jamestown at the Prendergast Library. In northern Chautauqua County, the main VITA location will be at the United Way office on Central Avenue in Dunkirk. VITA sites will also be available in Silver Creek, Sinclairville, Mayville and Findley Lake in February.

A list of the documents needed to bring for a VITA program appointment can be found online at: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/checklist-for-free-tax-return-preparation.

Appointments are required and can be made by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-888-696-9211.

This year’s VITA program will run through April 13. In lieu of an appointment, taxpayers can use the self-preparation portal at www.MyFreeTaxes.com to prepare their own tax returns.

