Free Weatherization Kits Available Through Office for Aging Services

There are free weatherization kits available to the community through the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services.

The kits from National Fuel are designed to help Western New Yorkers save money on heating bills this winter.

Each weatherization kit contains:
Window insulation shrink film
A heat and air deflector
Vinyl foam weatherseal
Electric outlet sealers

The Office for Aging Services has a total of 400 kits available, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Mayville: 7 N. Erie St., Hall R. Clothier Building, Mayville, NY 14757
Jamestown: 107 Institute St., Suite 201, Jamestown, NY 14701
Dunkirk: Dunkirk Senior Center, 45 Cliffstar Court, Dunkirk, NY 14048

Residents are encouraged to collect their kit while supplies last. There is a limit of one kit per household. For questions or additional information, please contact NY Connects at 716-753-4582.

