Frewsburg Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A Frewsburg man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 57-year old Jeffrey Paden has been charged with the receipt and possession of child pornography, which carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of 40 years.

New York State Police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual in Frewsburg uploaded images of child pornography on the internet. An investigation that followed traced the images to Paden, who is currently on federal supervised release following a 2015 conviction for possession of child pornography. Paden was sentenced to serve 57 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender upon release.

On September 12, 2023, the FBI executed a search warrant on 12 electronic devices seized earlier in the investigation by the State Police and recovered multiple images of child pornography.