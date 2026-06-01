Friends Of Chautauqua County Greenways To Hold Info Meeting June 3

The Friends of Chautauqua County Greenways and the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth will hold a public informational meeting Wednesday.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 3 at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute in Jamestown. The address is 311 Curtis Street Extension.

The meeting will provide the public with updates on trail and waterway development and maintenance projects for each of the trail user groups, along with conservation efforts throughout Chautauqua County.

This will be the first of two public meetings to be held throughout the year. A second public meeting will take place in the fall with a date to be determined. FCCG encourages the public to come prior to the meeting to walk at RTPI’s short trail network and around the grounds.