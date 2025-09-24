WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Friends Of The Chautauqua County Greenways Holding Informational Meeting

The Friends of the Chautauqua County Greenways’ public meeting on Oct. 1 will provide an update on a variety of trail projects, including the recent opening of the Homestead Loop trail in Boutwell Hill State Forest, which was celebrated during CHQ Trails Day on June 21

A public meeting will be held to give an update on various trail and waterway development projects in Chautauqua County

Friends of the Chautauqua County Greenways, in cooperation with the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth, will hold the public informational meeting at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 1 at the Barn at Farrington Hollow (7495 Farrington Hollow Road, Cherry Creek). A recap of various activities during the summer, including the first ever CHQ Trails Day held on June 21, will also be discussed.

Groups to present during the meeting include Boutwell Hill Ski Club, Chautauqua County Parks Commission and Parks Department, Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System, CCPEG, Chautauqua Rails to Trails, Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, the Town of Mina, and Western New York Mountain Bicycling Association.

Anyone interested in learning more about the various outdoor recreational trails in Chautauqua County is invited to attend. More details about FCCG can be found online at ChooseCHQ.com. The public is also invited to follow FCCG-related activities on the FCCG Facebook group page.

