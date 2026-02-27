Frozen Meatballs Sold At Aldi Stores Recalled

A meatball product sold at Aldi stores has been recalled due to possible contamination with a metal product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Rosina Food Products Inc. of West Seneca, Buffalo is recalling approximately 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen meatball products that may be contaminated with the foreign material.

The fully cooked frozen meatball products were produced on July 30, 2025 with the 32-oz. printed poly film bag packages of fully cooked frozen “Bremer FAMILY SIZE ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS” containing “about 64 meatballs per package” with “BEST BY” date of “10/30/26” with timestamps between 17:08 through 18:20 printed on the back of the label.

The products subject to the recall bear establishment number “EST. 4286B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The affected products have a 15-month shelf-life and were shipped to Aldi supermarket locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received a consumer complaint regarding metal fragments found within the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Rosina Food Products’ Customer Service at 1-888-767-4621 or email CService@rosina.com.