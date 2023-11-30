Funding Allocated To Resurface Part of I-86 in Chautauqua County

Funding has been allocated to resurface part of I-86 in Chautauqua County.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $100 million in funding for state roadways, including $2.8 million to resurface the eastbound lanes of I-86 from the Pennsylvania State line to Sherman.

The current $32.9 billion State Department of Transportation five-year capital plan, inclusive of federal formula funds from the Federal Infrastructure Transportation Bill, provides historic funding for road and bridge repair and modernization, and this critical infrastructure funding will help restore hundreds of lane miles of highway impacted by extreme weather.