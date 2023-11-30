WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Funding Allocated To Resurface Part of I-86 in Chautauqua County

Funding Allocated To Resurface Part of I-86 in Chautauqua County

By Leave a Comment

Funding has been allocated to resurface part of I-86 in Chautauqua County.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $100 million in funding for state roadways, including $2.8 million to resurface the eastbound lanes of I-86 from the Pennsylvania State line to Sherman.

The current $32.9 billion State Department of Transportation five-year capital plan, inclusive of federal formula funds from the Federal Infrastructure Transportation Bill, provides historic funding for road and bridge repair and modernization, and this critical infrastructure funding will help restore hundreds of lane miles of highway impacted by extreme weather.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.