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Gerry Man Arrested For Animal Cruelty After Ball Python Death

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A Gerry man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after the death of a python in his care.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says on March 19, deputies were sent to a property on Route 380 on a report of animal cruelty. Following an investigation, deputies allege that 23-year old Austin Billick neglected to care for a Ball Python that had died in its enclosure with no food, water, or heat source that is necessary for the python’s survival.

Billick was issued an appearance ticket for Agriculture and Markets Law 353 Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance. He will appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.

 

 

Comments

  1. I don’t think people should be allowed to keep exotic animals. They belong in the everglades or other sanctuaries. I include, exotic tigers, etc..Danger to people if they are not cared for properly..

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