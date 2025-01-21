Gerry Man Injured in House Fire

A Gerry man was injured in a house fire on Monday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that the County Fire Investigation team was called at 3:00 p.m. to a structure fire on Old Chautauqua Road in Gerry. After an investigation, it was determined the fire was accidental and originated from a wood stove that was used to heat part of the house.

75-year old Charles Austin, who lived in the house, was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor burns and later released.