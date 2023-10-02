Ghostfish Brewing Opens Processing, Distribution Center in Westfield

A gluten-free brewery has opened in the town of Westfield.

Seattle-based Ghostfish Brewing Company, which is the largest producer of dedicated gluten-free beer in the nation by volume, has officially opened a processing and distribution center in the town. The company currently distributes to 19 states and four Canadian Provinces.

Ghostfish has received assistance from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency in the form of a $165,902 AL Tech Revolving Loan Fund loan for working capital and equipment purchases as well as an $89,000 forgivable loan through New York Housing and Community Renewal.

CCIDA CEO Mark Geise said the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation is also working with the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau and Lake Erie Wine Country to develop a marketing strategy to promote craft beer breweries and distilleries within Chautauqua County. The strategic collective marketing campaign and brand will align with, complement, and also promote the existing LEWC organization.

While the Westfield brewery will not be open to the public, Ghostfish Brewing is working to partner with the Grape Discovery Center, where their beers can be sampled and purchased in the Center’s tasting room.

For more information about GBC’s products, visit GhostfishBrewing.com.