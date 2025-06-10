Give Big CHQ Takes Place June 12

Local fundraising day, Give Big CHQ, takes place this Thursday, June 12.

Chautauqua Region Community Foundation Community Impact Coordinator Liz Jones said the 24-hour fundraiser will feature 125 organizations that are located in or serve Chautauqua County.

She said organizations are able to bring in its own match or challenge dollars.

Jones said just under $400,000 was raised for more than 100 local organizations in 2024’s Give Big CHQ. Give Big CHQ has raised nearly $2 million since it started in 2018.

To learn more about organizations taking part in Give Big CHQ or to make a donation on June 12, visit https://www.givebigchq.org/