Global Tech Outage Affecting Chautauqua County Operations

A global tech outage was disrupting operations across multiple industries on Friday, with airlines halting flights, some broadcasters off air and services from banking to healthcare hit by system problems.

While major U.S. airlines – American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines – grounded flights, other carriers and airports around the world reported delays and disruptions early on Friday.

Banks and financial services firms from Australia to India and Germany warned customers of disruptions.

Microsoft‘s MSFT.O cloud unit Azure said it was aware of the issue that impacted virtual machines running Windows OS and the CrowdStrike Falcon agent getting stuck in a “restarting state,” amid an ongoing global outage.

A Microsoft spokesperson said, “We’re aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming,”

A statement was sent by Chautauqua County Government this morning that reads,

“Chautauqua County Government Chief Information Officer Jonathan DeAngelo reports that numerous computers and servers within our network have been affected by the global technology outage impacting Microsoft and CrowdStrike. Our dedicated IT team has been working diligently since 1 AM to address and resolve these issues.

Each computer requires individual attention, which means the restoration process will take some time. We want to assure the community that while the 911 services remained operational, certain emergency-related applications experienced disruptions but have since been fully restored.

Additionally, emergency response is not impacted by the outage. Radio communications and dispatch services remain operational.

Our primary focus was on ensuring these critical services were back online as quickly as possible.

Despite the ongoing technical challenges, all county government offices will be open for business today. We kindly ask for the community’s patience and understanding as our county employees work to resolve these issues promptly.“