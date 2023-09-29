Glow Your Mind 5K Rescheduled for Sat. Sept. 30

The Glow Your Mind 5k Run-Walk is set to take place Saturday, September 30.

The event, which will close out Suicide Awareness month, will start at 6:01 p.m. at Jackson-Taylor Park on Washington Street. Registration will begin at 5:01 p.m.

The original race set for early July had been postponed due to safety concerns. The new location will prevent runners from using city streets to run or walk. The new route will keep racers in the park. The start time is one hour before the expected sunset, so participants will have enough time to complete the 5K in daylight. A Glow Party will commence directly following the race.

The Glow Run is a family event that raises awareness of and generates funding for suicide prevention efforts in Chautauqua County.

To register, visit runsignup.com or visit the Suicide Prevention Alliance Facebook page to find course details and additional information.

To learn more about suicide prevention and awareness in Chautauqua County, visit preventsuicidechq.com.