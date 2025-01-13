WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Gov. Hochul Announces Free Breakfast and Lunch Proposal For NYS Students

Governor Kathy Hochul announces an initiative to provide free breakfast and lunch at school for all NYS students.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that she wants free breakfast and lunch for every student in every school district in New York.

Hochul said the program will help save parents money, address food insecurity for New York children and create opportunities for students to succeed.

The Governor’s office says free school meals will save families an estimate of $165 per child in grocery spending per month.

The initiative has support from the legislature, as a bill proposed for free meals has support from Democrats and some Republicans.

