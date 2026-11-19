Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of the Master Plan for Responsible Advanced Nuclear Development in New York (Advanced Nuclear Master Plan).

The Master Plan is a comprehensive statewide roadmap to achieve Hochul’s Nuclear Reliability Backbone to create five gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear power. It was co-authored by the New York State Energy Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the New York State Department of Public Service (DPS).

The 30-point Advanced Nuclear Master Plan supported by 12 studies and more than 1,000 pages of research and analysis identifies New York State actions to further assist with responsible advanced nuclear development. It provides detailed findings and conclusions that address the interconnected requirements for deployment, including commercial viability, siting considerations, community partnerships, state regulatory processes, workforce readiness, and supply chain capacity. The Master Plan identifies several areas of focus to support responsible advanced nuclear development, including:

Advance a policy framework to support deployment: Enable State actions on cost reductions and project commercial viability.

Capitalize on investments: Build on federal investments and opportunities such as Project Janus at Fort Drum.

Maximize New York’s nuclear supply chain opportunities: Establish a nuclear supplier readiness program, connect New York businesses with nuclear project opportunities, and develop a coordinated, longer-term state supply chain strategy.

Build the workforce for nuclear energy – starting with existing skills and resources: Leverage existing workforce funding and programs, upskill experienced workers, and support transitions from adjacent sectors while aligning specialized training investments with deployment.

Identify potential sites and partner with communities to prepare for development: Establish a process to identify interested host communities, evaluate suitable sites, including brownfields, and support early site characterization and evaluation.

Adapt state regulatory processes while maintaining uncompromising safety: Review State regulatory processes, identify opportunities to better align requirements, and equip local governments with tools to prepare for potential development.

The State Department of Public Service also issued a White Paper with policy recommendations to help enable the commercial viability of advanced nuclear development, potential cost reductions and other considerations for advancing the Governor’s Nuclear Reliability Backbone.

In addition, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) also continues to move forward to develop and construct at least one gigawatt of nuclear energy in Upstate New York.

NYSERDA will host a public webinar on January 13, 2027 at 12:00 p.m. ET to provide an overview of the Advanced Nuclear Master Plan. Register for the webinar to join.