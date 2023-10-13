Gov. Hochul Announces Plans To Increase Supports For People With Mental Illnesses

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the state plans to increase efforts in supporting treatments for people with mental illnesses.

Funding for this effort comes from $1 billion dollars approved in the 2024 State Budget for mental health care.

Hochul said in a press conference that the Safe Options Support Team has helped find nearly 200 homeless people permanent housing and almost 100 state-operated inpatient psychiatric beds have been funded as well.

In January, 500 inpatient psychiatrics beds are expected to to be restored at community hospitals

Hochul’s efforts will also have a plan to develop 1,500 supportive housing units for those with serious mental illness who need support to live independently but have less needs than others.

There will be Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics that will provide comprehensive services of behavioral health support for people from 13 to 39 statewide by July 2025.