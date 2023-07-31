Gov. Hochul Appoints Blake Washington as New Budget Director

Governor Kathy Hochul has appointed Blake Washington as the state’s new Budget Director. Washington will begin his tenure this summer.

Washington replaces Robert Megna, who was serving as interim Budget Director following the departure of Robert Mujica, a holdover from former Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s time in office.

He currently serves as Secretary to the New York State Assembly Ways and Means Committee, where he advises the Speaker and Assemblymembers on all budget and fiscal matters. Washington has worked for the Assembly Ways and Means Committee since 2002, previously serving as Director of Budget Studies, Deputy Director of Budget Studies and as a Legislative Budget Analyst.

He began his career as a Probation Officer with the Sullivan County Probation Department and earned both his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from University of Albany. He lives in the Capital Region with his wife and daughter.