Gov. Hochul Calls For Smartphones To Be Restricted In Schools Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul is calling for smartphone use to be restricted in schools statewide.

The launch of this new effort follows the introduction of this legislative proposal as part of Hochul’s 2026 Executive Budget Proposal.

Hochul also released a new report with recommendations gathered from her statewide listening tour this past year with students, parents and teachers regarding excessive smartphone use in schools.

She stated, “From parents and teachers, to social justice and law enforcement leaders, New Yorkers agree that our young people succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling. Using the insights from my statewide listening tour, this comprehensive proposal to restrict smartphone use in schools will ensure that New York’s statewide standard for distraction-free learning delivers the best results for our kids and educators.”

Governor Hochul’s legislative proposal to create a statewide standard for distraction-free schools in New York can be seen here .

This new legislation covers requirements and details including:

No unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds in K-12 schools for the entire school day, including classroom time and other settings like lunch and study hall periods.

Allows schools to develop their own plans for storing smartphones during the day — giving administrators and teachers the flexibility to do what works best for their buildings and students.

Proposes $13.5 million in funding to be made available for schools that need assistance in purchasing storage solutions to help them go distraction-free.

Requires schools to give parents a way to contact their kids during the day if needed.

The Governor’s proposal also clarifies that students would still be authorized to have access to simple cell phones without internet capability, as well as internet-enabled devices officially provided by their school for classroom instruction, such as laptops or tablets used as part of lesson plans.

Additionally, the Governor’s proposal includes several exemptions to smartphone restrictions, including for students who require access to an internet-enabled device to manage a medical condition, where required by a student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP), or for other academic purposes, such as translation.

This new requirement would be in place starting in the 2025-26 School Year and would apply to all schools in public school districts, as well as charter schools and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).