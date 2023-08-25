Gov. Hochul Calls On President Biden To Direct Federal Government To Help With Assisting Asylum Seekers

Governor Kathy Hochul is calling on President Joe Biden to direct the federal government to provide work authorizations, support, and shelter for 100,000 asylum seekers in New York State.

Hochul, speaking at a press conference, commended the various counties across New York for housing the migrants, and emphasized that she will not force any counties to house additional migrants against their will or relocate any migrants without informing them.

She called on Biden to take executive action for expedited work authorization, federal financial support in several key areas, increased facilities and resources for shelters, and reimbursement for National Guard deployments to Erie and Monroe counties.

To assist in employment and address the labor shortage in New York, Hochul also announced a statewide program to place migrants in positions of work before they have been authorized to work in the United States to make the transition smoother. This program will arrive in early September.