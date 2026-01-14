Gov. Hochul Discusses 2026 Priorities In State Of The State

Governor Kathy Hochul laid out her priorities on Tuesday during her State of the State address in Albany.

Hochul unveiled new proposals that include strengthening the state’s gun laws, specifically targeting 3D-printed firearms.

The plan would make it a crime to illegally manufacture or distribute 3D-printed guns or digital blueprints, while requiring law enforcement agencies to report every 3D-printed firearm that’s recovered.

The governor also outlined proposals tied to immigration enforcement, including new protections for sensitive locations. She said, “New York will not allow the use of state resources to assist in federal immigration raids on people who have not committed serious crimes.”

Hochul also wants to give New Yorkers the ability to hold federal officers accountable if constitutional rights are violated. Her proposal would not allow ICE agents in schools, daycare centers, hospitals, and houses of worship unless they have a judicial warrant.

Lawmakers are expected to debate the measures during the upcoming legislative session.