Gov. Hochul Nominates Steven G. James as NYS Police Superintendent

Steven G. James

Governor Kathy Hochul has nominated Steven G. James to serve as the Superintendent of the New York State Police.

Acting Superintendent James will lead the New York State Police in an acting role as he awaits confirmation by the Senate.

James has served with the New York State Police for more than 32 years, including more than two decades in a leadership role. Most recently, he served as Deputy Superintendent for Employee Relations and has also served as Assistant Deputy Superintendent, Staff Inspector, Major, Captain, Lieutenant, Senior Investigator, Sergeant, Investigator and Trooper.

He holds a B.S. in Psychology from SUNY Albany and a master’s in public administration from Marist College.

