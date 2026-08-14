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Gov. Hochul Signs Beam For New Northern Chautauqua Hospital In Fredonia

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Governor Kathy Hochul is joined by officials to sign a beam that will be installed in the future Northern Chautauqua Hospital in Fredonia (August 13, 2026)

Governor Kathy Hochul joined local officials Thursday in signing a beam that will be part of the new Northern Chautauqua Hospital in Fredonia.

New York State committed $124 million to finance the construction of the $223 million hospital on 412 East Main Street. This is more than 50% of the total project cost. The project is also enabled by the Safety Net Transformation Program which encourages partnerships that improve the resilience of safety-net institutions by providing strategic capital and operating support, in addition to required regulatory flexibility. Through this project, Kaleida Health received a $371 million award with $50 million of which is dedicated for the Northern Chautauqua Hospital.

Brooks-TLC CEO Ken Morris said the more than 132,000 square foot facility will include 20 private medical, surgical, and observation beds, an expanded 17 bay emergency department, three state-of-the-art operating rooms, and three procedure rooms. There also will be a comprehensive imaging suite with MRI, CT, X-ray, and mammography.

The project is expected to be completed by 2029.

 

Renderings of the new Northern Chautauqua Hospital in front of the construction site for the facility at 412 East Main Street in Fredonia (August 13, 2026)

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