Gov. Hochul Signs Beam For New Northern Chautauqua Hospital In Fredonia

Governor Kathy Hochul joined local officials Thursday in signing a beam that will be part of the new Northern Chautauqua Hospital in Fredonia.

New York State committed $124 million to finance the construction of the $223 million hospital on 412 East Main Street. This is more than 50% of the total project cost. The project is also enabled by the Safety Net Transformation Program which encourages partnerships that improve the resilience of safety-net institutions by providing strategic capital and operating support, in addition to required regulatory flexibility. Through this project, Kaleida Health received a $371 million award with $50 million of which is dedicated for the Northern Chautauqua Hospital.

Brooks-TLC CEO Ken Morris said the more than 132,000 square foot facility will include 20 private medical, surgical, and observation beds, an expanded 17 bay emergency department, three state-of-the-art operating rooms, and three procedure rooms. There also will be a comprehensive imaging suite with MRI, CT, X-ray, and mammography.

The project is expected to be completed by 2029.