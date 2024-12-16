Gov. Hochul Signs Bill Reducing Costs of EpiPens in NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that will reduce the costs of epinephrine auto-injector (“EpiPen“) devices for consumers.

The legislation will require health insurers to cover Epi-Pens and caps the amount consumers will be required to pay out-of-pocket at $100.

Hochul said, “For people with severe allergies, immediate access to an Epi-Pen device can mean the difference between life and death. When every second counts, the last thing New Yorkers should have to worry about is whether they can afford the medication they need to survive an anaphylactic reaction. By signing this bill, we are putting people over profit and giving New Yorkers peace of mind by ensuring equitable access to this lifesaving emergency treatment.”

Epi-Pen devices are used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions in individuals who are at risk or have a history of anaphylaxis, which can be caused by insect bites or stings, foods, medications, environmental exposures, exercise and other unknown causes.

The cost of Epi-Pen devices has far outpaced the rate of inflation, with some reports citing a 600% increase in price since the medication was first acquired by Mylan in 2007. While Epi-Pens once cost $60 per device, they can now sell for upwards of $600 for a pack of two pens. Epi-Pens have a relatively short shelf-life, expiring after 12 months on average, requiring those in need to purchase the medication repeatedly. Adding to their expense, users of Epi-Pens are also advised to carry two devices at all times, as a single dose of epinephrine may not be enough to treat a serious allergic reaction. Acquiring the devices requires a prescription from a healthcare provider. Due to the rising costs, many who are prescribed the auto-injectors, try to stretch out their supply by going beyond expiration dates or delaying picking up their prescriptions.