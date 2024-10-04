WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Gov. Hochul Signs Law On Problem Gambling

Governor Kathy Hochul is cracking down on problem gambling.

Hochul signed a law on Tuesday that requires gambling and sports betting advertisements to include warnings about gambling addiction and a hotline number.

A previous law required that each gambling advertisement include that information but did not extend to mobile sports wagering.

New York began mobile sports wagering two years ago and has seen a rapid increase in demand, fueling concerns from addiction experts.

Those seeking help can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org or call New York State’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369)

