Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation Making Changes to Alcohol Laws

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that works to modernize New York’s alcohol laws.

Hochul says this is in an effort to expand options for consumers, as well as support New York’s small businesses that serve alcoholic beverages.

Part of this legislation would allow for the sale of beer, mead, braggot, and cider on any day of the week including Sundays. Another part will allow both liquor and wine stores to expand hours on Sundays, and will be able to open at 10:00 a.m., and close at 10:00 p.m.

The rest of the legislation package includes:
– Extending the validity of a brewer’s license from one year to three years
– Businesses to prepare and keep drinks containing alcohol in pressurized dispensing machines
– Allowing retail stores to sell complementary gift and promotional items related to wine and spirit sales
– Adding parcels of land to the list of premises which are exempt from the provisions of law, which generally restrict manufacturers/wholesalers and retailers from sharing an interest in a liquor license

