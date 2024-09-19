Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation To Expand Healthcare Access

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand healthcare access for New Yorkers on Wednesday.

Hochul’s office said this law will assert New York’s commitment to protect public health while improving patient outcomes across communities.

The legislation requires Medicaid reimbursement for ambulance services when treatment-in-place is administered and/or when transportation is provided to an alternative healthcare setting instead of a hospital.

The legislation also authorizes ground ambulance and advanced life support first response services to store and distribute blood and initiate and administer blood transfusions, mirroring authorizations provided to air ambulance services.

Hochul said in a press release, “This legislation ensures essential treatment and transportation and allows New Yorkers to focus on their well-being during an emergency rather than worrying about the financial cost or availability of critical health care when they need it most.”