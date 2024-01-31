Gov. Hochul Signs Rape Is Rape Act Into Law

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the Rape is Rape Act into law.

The legislation updates the definition of rape in the penal code to ensure that additional forms of nonconsensual, forced sexual conduct can be prosecuted as rape. Its provisions are set to take effect September 1, 2024.

The bill removes the penetration requirement from the rape statutes and also defines rape as vaginal sexual contact, oral sexual contact, and anal sexual contact.

Since taking office, Hochul says she has prioritized supporting survivors by signing the Adult Survivors Act, implementing new protections for survivors of domestic violence and cracking down on human trafficking.