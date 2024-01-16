Gov. Hochul to Deliver Proposed 2025 State Budget Today

Governor Kathy Hochul will present her 2025 State Budget this morning.

Hochul will give her address at 10:30 a.m. from the Red Room in the State Capitol in Albany.

New York Daily News reports the proposed budget will total $233 billion with $1.9 billion going to manage the ongoing migrant crisis.

Politico reports Hochul wants a 2.4 percent increase in school aid, which is smaller than in recent budget agreements.

After receiving the budget proposal, the State Legislature has until April 1 to pass a spending plan.

The address will be streamed at https://www.governor.ny.gov/