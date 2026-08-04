Grand Jury Indicts Jamestown Man In Stabbing Murder

A grand jury has indicted a Jamestown man for a stabbing murder of a Jamestown man in May 2026.

A secret indictment issued by the Chautauqua County Grand Jury was unsealed in County Court on July 27, 2026 charging 27-year old Robert Brinkley with 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Manslaughter, and 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The charges arise from the May 3rd stabbing death of 32-year old Torry Kenny that happened in the area of Lakeview Avenue and East Eighth Street in the City of Jamestown. Brinkley pled not guilty to the charges and a conference has been scheduled for August 17. County Court Judge David Foley set bail at $1 million cash or, in the alternative, $2 million to be secured by property bond.

County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a statement, “Mr. Kenny died as the result of a brutal and predatory attack committed without justification. He was unarmed and fearing for his life when he was stabbed through the eye and collapsed on the street during the early morning hours of May 3rd. Within minutes of the call, Jamestown Police began their investigation with very little evidence and information from the crime scene, and devoted countless hours from then on developing the case until we were confident that it was ready for prosecution. Special thanks to JPD and its experienced homicide detectives for their tireless, capable work which got us to this point. The pre-trial litigation ahead of us will take us well into 2027, but we are ready now and will be ready later when the case is certified trial-ready.”

If convicted of the charges, Brinkley faces a prison sentence of between 25 years and life.