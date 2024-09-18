Grand Jury Indicts Rolison On Drug Charges

A Chautauqua County Grand Jury has indicted the Jamestown man convicted in the vehicular deaths of two people for passing drugs while in jail.

County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 57-year old Debbie Hires and 61-year old Randall Rolison, both of Jamestown, have been indicted on 5th Degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and 1st Degree Promoting Prison Contraband charges.

The indictment alleges that Hires gave a quantity of methamphetamine to Rolison during a visit with him while he was housed at the Chautauqua County Jail on March 7, 2024. A quick response from Corrections Officers at the Jail resulted in the retrieval of the methamphetamine from Rolison.

The investigation was then conducted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division. This incident occurred days before Rolison was to be transported to the custody of the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to begin serving a 13 to 40 year sentence in state prison on the two fatal motor vehicle incidents he was convicted of in June 2023.