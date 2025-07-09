Grant Applications Being Accepted For Occupancy Tax Tourism Program

Applications are now being accepted for Chautauqua County’s 3% Occupancy Grant program.

The 3% Occupancy Tax Tourism Product Development Grant Program is designed to boost visibility of Chautauqua County beyond its borders and spark greater interest in the area’s tourism opportunities.

It’s funded through the County’s 5% Occupancy Tax which is generated from the rental of lodging units within the County. Sixty cents from every dollar (3%) of the revenue generated from this tax is used to increase Events, Marketing, and Placemaking/Destination Development within the county. A portion of the 3% Occupancy tax is set aside for local Tourism Product Development Grants each year. Awards of up to $20,000 with a 1:1 match will be determined based on a project application, review, and ranking process.

Applications for programs and initiatives to catalyze awareness of Chautauqua County as a tourism destination are accepted online annually between July 1, and October 1 for funding the following year. Grant requests must be developmental in nature, and are not intended for facility maintenance or long-term operational costs. New or substantially updated initiatives are encouraged to apply. There is a 3-year lifetime limit of funding for a single project.

Strong proposals should focus on new or significantly expanded niche experiences that enhance what is offered to travelers. The County also encourages collaborative or cooperative projects that bring together communities, attractions, or events, and that help avoid duplicating existing efforts.

Projects that take advantage of the shoulder seasons, have a plan or goal for long-term sustainability, and demonstrate the potential to attract both public and private investment are especially encouraged. Make sure your project includes a plan for follow-up and can show measurable results—particularly an increase in visitors from outside the County, which you’ll be asked to report in your final summary.

Applications will only be available online through the Planning and Development website: planningchautauqua.com. Hard copies of the application will not be accepted.

Applications for the 3% Tourism Product Development Grant Program may be submitted by various groups and organizations, including: not-for-profits, governments, businesses/corporations, public or private schools, and all landowners of Chautauqua County.

For more information check out the 2026 Guidelines at planningchautauqua.com, on social media accounts, or contact Stephanie Nick at (716) 661-8214 or nicks@chqgov.com.