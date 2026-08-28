Grant Program Reopens To Help Commercial Property Owners, Business Tenants In Jamestown

A City of Jamestown grant program to help commercial property owners and business tenants improve their buildings and operations has reopened.

The Jamestown Department of Development has announced applications are being accepted until Wednesday, September 30 for the ROI Jamestown: Reinvestment for Opportunity & Impact grant program.

Formerly known as the Restore, Adapt, Develop Jamestown (RAD) Grant Program, the initiative has been rebranded as ROI Jamestown to better reflect the City’s focus on strategic reinvestment, economic opportunity and measurable community impact.

Made possible through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, ROI Jamestown provides financial assistance to eligible commercial property owners and business tenants for improvements to their facilities and operations. The program is designed to encourage private investment, support small businesses and entrepreneurship, strengthen commercial properties, and sustain and create jobs within the city.

The City said grants will be awarded in amounts up to $50,000, with final award amounts based on available funding, the number of applications received, and eligible project costs. Priority consideration is given to projects located within the Downtown Central Business District, along primary City corridors, and in industrial buildings occupied by businesses that will retain or create jobs.

Eligible activities may include:

Building renovations and improvements;

Exterior improvements, lighting and signage;

Roof, masonry, HVAC and mechanical improvements;

Accessibility improvements;

Interior commercial build-outs;

Permanently installed fixtures and equipment;

Eligible machinery purchases; and

Certain development activities that promote job creation.

Applications will be evaluated based on several factors, including job creation and retention, return on investment, business impact and stability, community benefit, sustainability and resiliency, and the applicant’s investment in the overall project.

Complete applications and all required supporting documentation must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Applications may be submitted electronically to the City’s Economic Development Coordinator or delivered to the Department of Development.

Program information and application materials are available at jamestownny.gov. Businesses and commercial property owners interested in learning more about ROI Jamestown, discussing a potential project, or determining project eligibility may contact Economic Development Coordinator Aili Makuch at (716) 338-0040 or makuch@jamestownny.gov.