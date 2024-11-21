Grant Programs Open For Downtown Jamestown Businesses

A grant program has opened for downtown Jamestown businesses.

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation has launched a new Technical Assistance Grants Program for Downtown Revitalization, alongside the continuation of the Building & Business Improvement Program (BBIP). Both programs aim to empower downtown business and property owners by providing vital financial support for growth and development.

The Technical Assistance Grants Program offers grants of up to $10,000 to assist business and property owners in studying project potential and developing actionable plans. This program provides resources for architectural drawings, engineering studies, feasibility assessments, market research, and consulting services. By equipping local entrepreneurs with the necessary tools, the program aims to improve project readiness for future funding opportunities.

The Building & Business Improvement Program is designed to enhance the aesthetic and functional aspects of commercial properties in downtown Jamestown. This program provides funding for improvements that support economic development and community revitalization, including facade renovations, signage upgrades, and other enhancements that contribute to a vibrant downtown environment.

Eligible applicants for both programs include downtown business and property owners seeking to improve their projects and increase their chances of securing funding. Pre-applications are being accepted until November 25 with the full application due December 16, 2024.

For more information about the new Technical Assistance Grants Program and the Building & Business Improvement Program, including eligibility requirements and application details, visit https://www.jamestownrenaissance.org/ or contact Frank Besse at Frank@jamestownrenaissance.org or 716-708-6761.